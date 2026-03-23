BTS Step Back Into the Spotlight in Songzio Designs

BTS returned to the stage with “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE I ARIRANG,” performing together again after nearly four years. RM opened the night with “안녕 Seoul, we’re back,” addressing the audience gathered at Gwanghwamun Square. The performance streamed globally through Netflix, marking the group’s first appearance together following military service and the release of the ARIRANG album.

BTS performed in stage costumes designed by Songzio. Creative Director Jay Songzio developed the collection titled “Lyrical Armor,” drawing from Korean history and referencing figures such as warriors, scholars, statesmen, and artists. The collection frames the group within that lineage, translating these references into a contemporary stage wardrobe.

The design builds on Korean armor and hanbok. Studded armor worn during the early Joseon dynasty informs the structured elements, while garments associated with artists and sorigun introduce fluidity. These references appear through segmented construction, plated surfaces, elongated silhouettes, and layered forms that combine rigid and soft elements within each look.

The garments take shape through deconstruction and reassembly. Traditional forms break into fragments and return as abstract silhouettes, with exposed seams and irregular edges left visible. Surface treatment draws from Junbeop, a technique in Korean landscape painting, translated into fabric through distressed textures that retain visible traces of abrasion.

The concert took place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, a site built more than 600 years ago. The location carries cultural and political significance, with Gyeongbokgung Palace behind the main gate and statues of King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-shin placed within the square. BTS held the first standalone concert staged there, placing their return within a setting tied to Korean history.

The group opened with “Body to Body,” the first track from ARIRANG. The performance introduced the line “Born in Korea, playing for the world,” establishing the direction of the show. The members entered alongside dancers, forming a full-stage composition that expanded as the track progressed.

During the latter half of the song, traditional Korean singers and musicians appeared in hanbok and Joseon-era attire. They performed the “Arirang” sample included in the track. “Arirang” remains one of Korea’s most recognized folk songs, associated with themes of love, separation, and resilience.

The history of “Arirang” adds further context. The first known recording in 1896 marked the first Korean song recorded in the United States, created by three Korean students at Howard University. This moment parallels the group’s international presence while maintaining a clear link to Korean identity.

“Hooligan” followed with a shift in tone. Jin introduced the performance wearing a black leather face mask, while masked dancers filled the stage. RM performed seated during parts of the number due to an ankle injury sustained during rehearsal.

“2.0” brought the focus back to the seven members alone. The choreography relaxed, allowing the group dynamic to take priority. The performance emphasized coordination and delivery without additional stage elements.

Between songs, the group addressed the audience directly. Jung Kook spoke about the pressure surrounding the comeback and the feeling of returning to the stage. RM described the time spent in Los Angeles working on music that reflects the group’s current identity. SUGA explained that ARIRANG presents a more developed version of BTS.

“FYA” introduced a different sonic direction. The track, produced by Diplo, Flume, and JPEGMAFIA, carried an industrial influence that shaped the performance. The group performed with full energy as the production contrasted with the historic setting of the square.

The choreography for “SWIM,” the lead single from ARIRANG, appeared during the midpoint of the show. The performance focused on continuous movement, reflecting the themes present in the track.

A quieter section followed with “Like Animals” and “Normal.” These performances addressed the emotional and physical effects of fame through their lyrics. The group engaged the audience through direct delivery, reducing the scale of the staging.

Earlier releases appeared in the setlist as well. “Butter” introduced a familiar tone, while “MIC Drop” returned with renewed intensity. J-Hope led the track with a strong presence as fans responded to the performance.

“Dynamite” closed the main set, bringing a shift in energy before the encore. BTS returned with “Mikrokosmos,” a song dedicated to their fans. The title reflects the idea that each individual holds value within a larger whole, aligning with the message of the performance.

The full setlist included “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “2.0,” “Butter,” “MIC Drop,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “SWIM,” “Like Animals,” “Normal,” “Dynamite,” and “Mikrokosmos.”