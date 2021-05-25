in Covers, Exclusive, Francisco Lachowski, MMSCENE Magazine

FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI for MMSCENE SS21 ISSUE – OUT SOON!

Supermodel Francisco Lachowski covers MMSCENE Magazine’s latest issue captured by Lufré.

PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY

Francisco is styled by Fashion Stylist Carlos Esser, with beauty from Jean Ricardo.

MMSCENE #036 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 3rd. For every digital pre-order you are getting issue #035 of MMSCENE for FREE – Click HERE to pre-order.

Photographer Lufré
Stylist Carlos Esser
Grooming Jean Ricardo
Model Francisco Lachowski at Chapter Mgmt 
Photography assistant Cassiano Lopes
Retouching Telha Criativa

Special thanks to Chapter Mgmt!

