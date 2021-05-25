FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI for MMSCENE SS21 ISSUE – OUT SOON!

Supermodel FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI takes the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2021 issue with a shoot coming from the lens of fashion photographer Lufré.

Francisco is styled by Fashion Stylist Carlos Esser, with beauty from Jean Ricardo.

MMSCENE #036 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 3rd.

Photographer Lufré

Stylist Carlos Esser

Grooming Jean Ricardo

Model Francisco Lachowski at Chapter Mgmt

Photography assistant Cassiano Lopes

Retouching Telha Criativa

Special thanks to Chapter Mgmt!

