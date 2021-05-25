Justice Smith is the Cover Boy of TEEN Vogue May 2021 Issue

Generation star Justice Smith takes the cover of TEEN Vogue Magazine‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Emman Montalvan. In charge of styling was Corey Stokes, with grooming from beauty artist Kiki Heitkotter using Chanel Boy de Chanel. In charge of art direction was Emily Zirimis, with fashion direction from Tahirah Hairston, and production by Goldie Productions. For the cover Justice is wearing a look and brass bracelet from Saint Laurent, beaded necklace and bracelet from Roxanne Assoulin and Frye Powers ring.

[Chester] gives me permission to be free and expansive and big and bold. Every time I step on set and get into the clothes and the hair, I can’t not feel limitless. – Justice Smith

Photography © Emman Montalvan for TEEN Vogue, discover more at teenvogue.com