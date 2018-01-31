Jon Kortajarena by Giampaolo Sgura for VOGUE MEXICO

Top model JON KORTAJARENA takes the pages of VOGUE MEXICO cover story alongside top model Yasmin Wijnaldum photographed by Giampaolo Sgura. The “Love Story” editorial was styled by fashion stylist Miguel Enamorado with hair styling from Hair Stylist Franco Gobbi. Makeup courtesy of makeup artist Tyron Machhausen. Jon is represented by VIEW Management model agency in Barcelona, Why Not Model Management in Milan and Select Models in London.

See more of VOGUE Mexico February 2018 cover story starring Jon Kortajarena after the jump:





Photographer Giampaolo Sgura

Stylist Miguel Enamorado

Hair Stylist Franco Gobbi

Makeup Artist Tyron Machhausen

For more visit www.vogue.mx.