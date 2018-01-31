Top Model Oliver Cheshire Posing for Christian Oita

ATTITUDE Magazine reunites with British top model OLIVER CHESHIRE for the Frebruary 2018 cover shoot. In charge of the photographer was fashion photographer CHRISTIAN OITA while oliver was styled in pieces from Marks & Spencer’s Autograph line by stylist Joseph Kocharian.

RELATED: OLIVER CHESHIRE FOR D’SCENE MAGAZINE

Oliver is represented by FORD Models in New York and SELECT Model Management in Londo.

Scroll down for more of his cover story:



Keep up with Christian on his instagram @christianoita