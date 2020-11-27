BEST OF NOVEMBER IGs: JADEN SMITH, CONAN GRAY, GARRETT NEFF and more..

November runs quickly with some of must-see Instagram moments featuring Jaden Smith, Travis Scott and Conan Gray but also top models Garrett Neff and Stephen James among guys and fresh faces you must follow.

Discover the best of November Instagram action after the jump:

@officialjt

“You will get there 🕊 – This year flew by so fast, and has really taught me some lessons! We must always try to focus on the things we have an influence on. We have to keep going, even if it’s just step by step! Patience, which is definitely one of my weaknesses, is important! However, I am sure that we can achieve everything, and we will get there, but we definitely have to keep going!” @philippkamper

“SpongeBob: Hmm, let’s see, paper towels. [takes a roll off the shelf] This one says “best paper towel around.” [takes another roll off the shelf] This one says “best paper towel in town.” Hmm. [comparing the two] In town, around, in town, around. [turns to the Tattletale Strangler] What do you think bodyguard?… Anyways how’s everyone’s semester going, its really flying by. Speaking of flies, don’t you just love the Drosophila melanogaster? Heck of a revolutionary. Speaking of revolutions: In a simple model of the hydrogen atom, the electron moves in a circular orbit of radius 0.053 nm around a stationary proton. How many revolutions per second does the electron make? Express your answer using two significant figures.“ @im_gage

“Secure the bag 💼” @yannick_konan

“🍖🍖” @jxxvvxxk / Lee Jae Wook

“Happy thanksgiving family ❤️❤️❤️” @c.syresmith

“You ,me and I’ve saved room for some fucking Turkey“ @travisscott

“Hotel room attire 🛀🏼 🛋” @zsombor_hajdu

“Wounder” @jaronbaker

“two birds, one stone” @elijah

“heather and maniac both went platinum on the same day. absolutely insane. thank you guys so much for everything. y’all mean the world to me :,))” @conangray

“Her: I thought you were getting groceries… Him: 😊🌲🪓“ @gwneff

“From one lockdown to the next 🙃” @pablo_kaestli

“🌞” @tetervinas

“Ask me something🌴#tb” @florianmacek

“Quit beachin at me 📸” @sam.dezz

“You can’t make everyone happy. You are not pizza 🍕🤷🏼‍♂️” @hagenrichter

“☀️🦅” @sdn