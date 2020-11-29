Lookbooks: Daniel W. Fletcher Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover all the looks from the Fall Winter 2020 menswear collection by Fashion Designer Daniel W. Fletcher. The Winter 2020 collection is encapsulated by Daniel by 12 looks quintessential to his style. Perhaps many of you may know Daniel as a finalist on Netflix’s much talked about show “Next In Fashion“, even without the show he is one of London’s rising stars. Daniel was just awarded the man of the year award by British GQ Magazine. Daniel shared with GQ: “I always wanted to be an actor, it wasn’t until I enrolled on an art foundation course at Kingston University at 18 that I decided I wanted to make clothes. Growing up in a small town in Cheshire, I didn’t think it was a viable career.”

Fletcher wrapped the collection during the first run of Covid19 lockdowns in england, and presented it with a see-now buy now moto. Ten percent of his collection sale profits are going to Covid19 and Black Lives Matter charities.

The twelve look collection spotlight’s his signature pieces but also brings his new approach to outerwear.

Discover all twelve looks in our gallery.