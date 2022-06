Spanish fashion house MANGO presented the Spring Summer 2022 Together Sounds Better campaign captured by photographer Eddie Wrey. The stars of the campaign are top models Kit Butler and Louis Baines. In charge of styling was Elodie David-Touboul, with hair by Cim Mahony and makeup by Egon Crivillers. With a black and red base, daring looks are created in which the tropical print takes centre stage, on pieces like linen overshirts, suits and leather jackets.