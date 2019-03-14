Ty Ogunkoya is the Face of Ray-Ban Spring 2019 Collection
Top model Ty Ogunkoya stars in Ray-Ban‘s Spring 2019 Life Through Your Eyes campaign captured by fashion photographer Matteo Montanari. In charge of styling was Max Clark, with art direction from Federico Donelli.
Photography © Matteo Montanari for Ray-Ban
