TOP MODELS ROUND UP FOR VMAN MAGAZINE ISSUE 40

Pin 0 Shares



Top models Kit Butler, Jacob Hankin, Brad Kroenig, Lucky Blue Smith, Sean O’Pry, Jordan Barrett, Jason Shaw, RJ Rogenski and Jules Horn take the pages of VMAN Magazine. For the magazine’s big 40th edition Chris Colls photographed the prolific top models in the styling from Elissa Santisi.

Scroll down for more of the shoot.



CREDITS: HAIR ESTHER LANGHAM at ART + COMMERCE

GROOMING SIL BRUINSMA at STREETERS

PRODUCTION PHOEBE COLE, CARLY LOUISON (SERLIN ASSOCIATES)

DIGITAL TECHNICIAN JEANINE ROBINSON

PHOTO ASSISTANT DANIIL ZAIKIN, STYLIST ASSISTANT TARYN BENSKY

HAIR ASSISTANT GABE JENKINS, GROOMING ASSISTANTS LISA CAMPOS, TAKAHIRO OKADA,

RODUCTION ASSISTANT LIZ FAIRLEIGH

Pre-order your copy in print or digital on vman.com