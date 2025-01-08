in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Akmal Donaev by Maxim Vogel

Photographer Maxim Vogel teams up with model Akmal Donaev for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Black t-shirt by Banana Republic, jeans by Untangomas

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer and stylist Maxim Vogel captures model Akmal Donaev in a striking series of visuals. Akmal is represented by Select Model Management. He wears pieces from Neil Barrett, Kim Seo Ryong, Versace, and Zara. The collection also includes items from Chernim Cherno, Banana Republic, Untangomas, and Birkenstock. These looks combine vintage and contemporary styles, showcasing his versatility.

Vintage red coat by Neil Barrett, red blazer by Kim Seo Ryong, red trousers by Versace, shirt property of the photographer, shoes by Zara
Ribbed jacket by Chernim Cherno
Blazer and shoes by Zara, red trousers by Versace, shirt property of the photographer
Black t-shirt by Banana Republic, jeans by Untangomas
Total white look by Chernim Cherno, shoes by Birkenstock
T-shirt property of the photographer, baggy jean shorts by Y2K
T-shirt property of the photographer, baggy jean shorts by Y2K
Ribbed jacket by Chernim Cherno
Ribbed jacket by Chernim Cherno
T-shirt property of the photographer, baggy jean shorts by Y2K
Total white look by Chernim Cherno, shoes by Birkenstock
Black t-shirt by Banana Republic, jeans by Untangomas
Total white look by Chernim Cherno, shoes by Birkenstock

Photography and style: Maxim Vogel 
Model: Akmal Donaev 
Agency: Select Model Management

