MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Akmal Donaev by Maxim Vogel

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer and stylist Maxim Vogel captures model Akmal Donaev in a striking series of visuals. Akmal is represented by Select Model Management. He wears pieces from Neil Barrett, Kim Seo Ryong, Versace, and Zara. The collection also includes items from Chernim Cherno, Banana Republic, Untangomas, and Birkenstock. These looks combine vintage and contemporary styles, showcasing his versatility.