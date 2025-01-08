Nike Honors Kobe Bryant with the Year of the Mamba Collection

Nike has unveiled its Year of the Mamba collection, a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy and an invitation for athletes to embody his relentless Mamba Mentality. Timed with the Lunar New Year 2025 – the Year of the Snake, the collection symbolizes growth, perseverance, and transformation, themes that resonate deeply with Bryant’s life and career.

At the heart of the collection is the Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba”, which combines advanced performance features with rich cultural symbolism. Featuring a forefoot Zoom Air unit and Protro midfoot foam, the shoe delivers a dynamic balance of responsiveness and comfort. The iridescent “Eggplant” colorway makes a striking statement, while the Mandarin inscription on the tongue connects the design to the Year of the Snake. “This collection is an introduction to the Year of the Mamba – and, for our younger athletes, a deeper education on Mamba Mentality and the tenacity Kobe brought to the game,” says Bronson Yim, Product Line Manager, Kobe footwear.

Elevating Performance with Updated Silhouettes

The collection expands with two Protro models that carry Kobe’s legacy into the future. The Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece” introduces a React foam midsole for enhanced energy return and a new traction system for optimal court grip. Meanwhile, the Kobe VI Protro “Sail” debuts two colorways, one commemorating Kobe’s All-Star Game legacy and another symbolizing a snake shedding its skin, representing personal growth. “When you put Protros on, you know there are no shortcuts: The steps to success are right there,” Yim explains.

Apparel Inspired by Resilience

The accompanying apparel line mirrors the spirit of the footwear. A standout piece is the Kobe jacket, crafted with a satin-like exterior for rain protection and a quilted lining for warmth. The back features an embroidered snake entwined around five rings, symbolizing Kobe’s championship wins. Treniere Moser, Director of Kobe Apparel, explains, “Mamba Mentality doesn’t stop when you leave the gym, and this collection is designed to reflect that tenacity in sport and life – helping athletes achieve their dreams during the Year of the Mamba.”

The Details Collection Redefines Tradition

Set to launch in February, the Details Collection reimagines traditional basketball apparel. With pleated tear-away pants and a modernized shooting shirt, the collection highlights Kobe’s commitment to refinement. Each piece incorporates basketball mesh and subtle nods to Bryant’s career, bringing a fresh perspective to classic designs.

Bringing Mamba Mentality to Everyday Athletes

Nike’s commitment to Mamba Mentality extends beyond physical products. Weekly Kobe-inspired workouts will be available on the Nike App, designed to challenge athletes’ mental and physical endurance. “Follow the Kobe Interest to see if you have what it takes,” Nike encourages.

Release Dates and Availability

The Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba” and apparel collection will be available globally on January 9, 2025, through nike.com and select retailers. The Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece” and Details Collection will launch on February 8, followed by the Kobe VI Protro “Sail” on February 13.