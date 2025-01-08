Nike KD 17 Easy Money Arrives on January 16

The Nike KD 17 Easy Money serves as the latest addition to Kevin Durant’s acclaimed sneaker line, offering a unique blend of aesthetics and performance. Inspired by Durant’s nickname, “Easy Money Sniper,” this design incorporates striking visuals that reference global currencies, making it both a functional basketball shoe and a piece of sneaker culture.

Design Details

This colorway’s most prominent feature is its vibrant upper, which showcases a gradient mix of mint green, orange, blue, and purple – an intentional nod to various international currencies. A custom $35 bill graphic featuring Durant’s likeness adds a playful, personal element. The translucent green outsole and contrasting orange midsole further enhance the shoe’s visual identity.

Focused on Performance

Engineered for the demands of professional basketball, the KD 17 Easy Money integrates Nike’s signature Air Zoom Strobel unit, delivering full-length cushioning and responsiveness. The lightweight Flyknit upper allows for flexibility and breathability, ensuring players can move with ease during fast-paced games. The mid-cut design also offers crucial ankle support, balancing agility with stability – a key feature for athletes executing sharp turns and rapid stops.

Traction and Durability

The outsole’s multidirectional traction pattern is designed for maximum grip, enabling quick directional changes and easy transitions. Whether performing explosive drives or precision jump shots, players benefit from the shoe’s reliable stability. This performance-focused traction ensures durability, making the KD 17 suitable for both indoor courts and tougher outdoor surfaces.

Launch Details

The Nike KD 17 Easy Money is set to release on January 16, retailing for $160 USD. It will be available on Nike’s SNKRS platform and through select retailers.