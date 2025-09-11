Alex Joos by Maximiliano Yoguel for MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Photographer Maximiliano Yoguel teams up with model Alex Joos for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Alex Joos by Maximiliano Yoguel

Model Alex Joos, represented by AR Models Agency, takes the spotlight in front of the camera of fashion photographer Maximiliano Yoguel for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS. The series reflects Alex’s range and strong presence, while Yoguel’s photography delivers a refined and modern edge.

Casting and production came together under the direction of Ariel Fernando Ramirez. The series creates a visual story that frames Alex with character and presence. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Alex Joos:

Photographer: Maximiliano Yoguel
Casting & Production: Ariel Fernando Ramirez
Model: Alex Joos

Written by Jana Kostic

