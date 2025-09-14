NYFW Street Style: Men’s Look Spotlight on Day 2

Day two of New York Fashion Week set the stage for a powerful showcase of menswear, and MMSCENE was there to capture every standout look through the lens of street style photographer Didem Civginoglu. While the city buzzed with the energy of major shows like Calvin Klein and Off-White, it was the men’s fashion outside the venues that truly commanded attention, revealing a dynamic blend of classic tailoring, bold experimentation, and next-gen attitude.

Didem’s eye for detail brought into focus the personalities who define the contemporary menswear narrative. The Elevator Boys were front and center, their coordinated ensembles balancing playful color palettes with sharp, modern suiting, exemplifying the influence of digital creators on today’s style codes.

Alex Badia, always a barometer for what’s next in menswear, was spotted in a directional look that combined oversized proportions with unexpected textures, proving that risk-taking is the new standard for fashion insiders.

What made these looks resonate was not just their visual impact, but the confidence and authenticity each individual brought to the streets of New York. Didem Civginoglu’s photography for MMSCENE captured the full spectrum of menswear—from tailored classics reimagined for a new era to bold statements that challenge the boundaries of traditional fashion. The styling choices on display reflected the evolving landscape of men’s fashion, where personal expression, comfort, and an embrace of diverse influences define the season.

As New York Fashion Week continues, MMSCENE’s street style coverage offers a window into the trends and personalities shaping menswear right now. Whether it’s the influence of digital creators, the return of relaxed tailoring, or the ongoing push toward fluidity and self-expression, Day 2 proved that men’s fashion is more exciting and inclusive than ever.

Discover more NYFW Street Style menswear moments in our gallery:

