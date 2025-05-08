Emporio Armani and Our Legacy Work Shop reunite for Spring Summer 2025, continuing the dialogue they began with their debut collaboration in 2023. The new collection filters Armani’s archive through the distinctive perspective of Our Legacy Work Shop. What results is a refined assortment of garments that carry the weight of history without feeling fixed in the past.

Giorgio Armani’s enduring design principles shape the collaboration’s foundation. “I love things that age well – things that don’t date, that stand the test of time both in terms of durability and wearability,” he shares. That philosophy anchors the entire project, where fabric takes precedence, and thoughtful adaptation replaces unnecessary reinvention.

Photographer Alasdair McLellan shot the campaign on Pantelleria, a remote volcanic island in the Mediterranean that Giorgio Armani often escapes to. The natural textures of the setting reflect the tone of the garments, sun-washed, hushed, and confident without excess. Robe-like pieces and slipper-style footwear allude to the ease of hotel mornings and unhurried afternoons. The Toga Coat, referencing the form of a kimono, sets the pace for the collection’s quiet structure.

Throughout, Emporio Armani’s archive serves as both resource and narrative device. Our Legacy Work Shop repurposes original Armani textiles and trims, allowing past materials to find new configurations. Several pieces also incorporate vintage-inspired fabrics recreated specifically for the collaboration.

Cristopher Nying, creative director of Our Legacy, emphasizes the challenge and reward of such an approach. “To design within the boundaries of what already exists is a challenge – but also an opportunity,” he says. “These fabrics carry history. Seeing them return in a new form made the entire process unexpectedly rewarding.”

This approach defines the collection’s strength. The clothing doesn’t chase novelty. Instead, it suggests confidence in form, proportion, and texture. Items feel familiar but adjusted, tailored to a mood rather than a season. Garments such as the collarless Sciovolo Shirt and the Ampolla Blazer feature quiet details, including hidden prints and subtle motif work, that invite close attention without demanding it.

Among the lighter elements, the cat motif from the original collaboration makes a return, this time printed on a deck of cards, an understated nod to leisure and continuity. This sense of playfulness never overwhelms the collection’s grounded tone.

The SS25 release also demonstrates the distinct roles each brand plays. WORK SHOP, the experimental arm of Our Legacy, provides the framework for reinterpretation. It approaches archival textiles as raw material for new structures. Emporio Armani offers the fabrics and design codes, fluid, refined, and relaxed, that lend the project its shape and focus.

To mark the launch, the collection will debut with a special installation at the Armani/Manzoni store in Milan on May 16. Further displays will appear in Dover Street Market locations in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and Ginza.

The collection will be available at OUR LEGACY stores in Stockholm, London, Berlin, and Seoul, as well as WORK SHOP Stockholm and select retailers including SSENSE, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, I.T HYSAN ONE, SKP S, and Maison Dongliang.