MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guilt and Pleasure by Ángel Buzo

Stylist Elizaveta Fedina and photographer Ángel Buzo team up with model Guille Castillo for our latest exclusive story.

Photographed by Ángel Buzo in Barcelona, story titled “Guilt and Pleasure” explores the space between restraint and desire for the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Model Guille Castillo takes on a quiet intensity, with styling by Elizaveta Fedina framing each look through textures and silhouettes. Hair and makeup by Cristobal Valero adds clarity to the editorial’s layered narrative.

The wardrobe features selections from American Vintage, COS, Hugo Boss, Llamazares y de Delgado, Vagabond, and vintage pieces.

Top Llamazares y de Delgado, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado, Leather belt Vintage
Shirt and Trousers American Vintage, Loafers Vagabond
Blazer Hugo Boss, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado
Tank top COS, Trousers American Vintage
Tank top COS, Trousers American Vintage
Blazer Hugo Boss, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado
Top Llamazares y de Delgado, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado, Leather belt Vintage
Top Llamazares y de Delgado, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado, Leather belt Vintage
Jacket Llamazares y de Delgado, Tank top COS, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado, Made in Italy tie Vintage

Blazer Hugo Boss, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado
Blazer Hugo Boss, Trousers Llamazares y de Delgado
Long sleeves top American Vintage
Shirt and Trousers American Vintage, Loafers Vagabond

Title: Guilt and Pleasure
Photography: Ángel Buzo
Model: Guille Castillo
MUA and Hair: Cristobal Valero
Styling: Elizaveta Fedina

