MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guilt and Pleasure by Ángel Buzo

Photographed by Ángel Buzo in Barcelona, story titled “Guilt and Pleasure” explores the space between restraint and desire for the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Model Guille Castillo takes on a quiet intensity, with styling by Elizaveta Fedina framing each look through textures and silhouettes. Hair and makeup by Cristobal Valero adds clarity to the editorial’s layered narrative.

The wardrobe features selections from American Vintage, COS, Hugo Boss, Llamazares y de Delgado, Vagabond, and vintage pieces.

Title: Guilt and Pleasure

Photography: Ángel Buzo

Model: Guille Castillo

MUA and Hair: Cristobal Valero

Styling: Elizaveta Fedina