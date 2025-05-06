MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guilt and Pleasure by Ángel Buzo
Stylist Elizaveta Fedina and photographer Ángel Buzo team up with model Guille Castillo for our latest exclusive story.
Photographed by Ángel Buzo in Barcelona, story titled “Guilt and Pleasure” explores the space between restraint and desire for the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Model Guille Castillo takes on a quiet intensity, with styling by Elizaveta Fedina framing each look through textures and silhouettes. Hair and makeup by Cristobal Valero adds clarity to the editorial’s layered narrative.