Charles Leclerc Designs Ferrari Capsule

Titled Ferrari x Charles Leclerc, the capsule builds on Ferrari’s “Cabinet” concept, a wardrobe framework launched earlier this year focused on essential design. This time, the emphasis lands on Leclerc’s off-duty style: practical, mobile, and sharp. “I really enjoyed collaborating on this capsule collection with Rocco and his team,” said Leclerc. “It was a unique opportunity to explore my creativity in a new way, beyond racing.” The collection reflects his focus on ease and mobility, shaped through Ferrari’s aesthetic lens.

Key items include sweatshirts and tees printed with racing codes, parkas with clean tailoring, and technical knits finished with 3D embossing of Leclerc’s initials. Tie-dye denim and quilted jeans, reminiscent of protective gear worn on the track, bring in texture and color, while accessories such as fingerless gloves, angular sunglasses, and skate-meets-hiker sneakers add function and edge.

For those who travel as much as Leclerc does, the line introduces a trio of leather trunks in varying sizes, custom-built for garments, watches, and helmets. Crafted from the same materials, a reworked “Nello” tool case bag is detailed with metallic hardware and a fringe element echoing Ferrari’s iconic Prancing Horse. Unexpectedly, the capsule extends into petwear, offering minimalist hoodies and accessories designed for style-conscious dog owners.

Rocco Iannone frames the collaboration as a natural meeting point between athletic focus and contemporary design. “This wardrobe is the perfect fusion of aesthetics, design, and functionality,” said Iannone. “At the core of this vision is a message of savoir-faire and savoir-vivre that connects Charles’s competitive drive with his natural, everyday style.”

Photographed by Michael Bailey-Gates, the campaign situates Leclerc in his hometown of Monte Carlo, bringing the project full circle ahead of one of the year’s most iconic races.