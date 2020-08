Fashion photographer Gabe Araujo shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Gavin Grabowski.

Gavin, who is represented by Wilhelmina Models LA, has been discovered on social media platform Tik Tok.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer Gabe Araujo – www.gabearaujo.com

Model Gavin Grabowski at Wilhelmina Models LA – @gavgrabowski