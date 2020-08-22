Discover Latest Looks From ZARA Cities the Paris Menswear Drop

ZARA is warming up for the Fall Winter 2020 season by it’s latest menswear drop the ZARA CITIES: Paris mini collection featuring fifteen new looks. Classic ZARA pieces are mixed with a season of new trends in mind and modeled on the streets of Paris. The casting features the coolest looking guys you have recently seen modeling for ZARA. Taking on the streets of Paris in streetwear ready looks are Victor, Annael, Dylan, Simon, Henri, Noah, Viktor, Ronan and Remi.

The collection features pieces from denim to comfortable hoodies mixed up with lightweight outerwear pieces.

Collection also features the exclusive print t-shirt from legendary American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

See all the looks from ZARA Man Paris collection: