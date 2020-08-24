in Covers, Editorial

MALUMA Lands The Cover of Harper’s Bazaar September 2020 Issue

Maluma is back with not one but two covers of Harper’s Bazaar China’s Latest Edition.

Photo ©Shxpir for Harper’s China

International superstars MALUMA lands not one but two covers of Harper’s Bazaar China September 2020 cover story. The  magazine opted for an out of this world mood for Maluma’s cover story featuring the singer in a sci-fi cgi setting. 

In charge of the photography was New York based photographer and visual artist Shxpir. Scroll down for a better look of the covers and more from the shoot:

 

Director: Vincent Young
Concept & photos by Shxpir
Editor Erica Guo 
Styling Chief Ugo Mozie
Grooming Davide Calcinai at Artist Management Miami
Production Kim Nabozny
Executive Producer Miguel Quintero
Animation tmgfx_
Compositing weirdcreative
Retouching espstudio
3D motion design tba.3d
Location: MAPS Miami

