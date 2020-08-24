MALUMA Lands The Cover of Harper’s Bazaar September 2020 Issue

International superstars MALUMA lands not one but two covers of Harper’s Bazaar China September 2020 cover story. The magazine opted for an out of this world mood for Maluma’s cover story featuring the singer in a sci-fi cgi setting.

In charge of the photography was New York based photographer and visual artist Shxpir. Scroll down for a better look of the covers and more from the shoot:

Director: Vincent Young

Concept & photos by Shxpir

Editor Erica Guo

Styling Chief Ugo Mozie

Grooming Davide Calcinai at Artist Management Miami

Production Kim Nabozny

Executive Producer Miguel Quintero

Animation tmgfx_

Compositing weirdcreative

Retouching espstudio

3D motion design tba.3d

Location: MAPS Miami