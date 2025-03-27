Boris Bidjan Saberi x Reebook LTD Instapump Fury

After more than a decade apart, 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi and Reebok have returned to the table with a new iteration of the Instapump Fury, one of the most unconventional silhouettes to come out of the ’90s. Originally introduced in 1994 as a radical departure from traditional performance sneakers, the Instapump is once again being reimagined, this time through Saberi’s unflinching, industrial lens. The new collaboration arrives in two colorways, black and white, and leans heavily into restraint, tension, and texture rather than loud design theatrics.

This latest version doubles down on the sculptural quality of the original, pushing its futuristic design language into monochrome minimalism. Saberi’s approach emphasizes the Pump’s architectural anatomy, keeping the translucent system intact while stripping away any excess.

Drawing inspiration from ’90s skate culture, the sneakers evoke the kind of raw, utilitarian energy that defined a pre-digital streetwear scene. The black pair is layered in tonal greys and matte blacks, creating a shadowed, almost tactical feel. The white version mirrors that structure in reverse, with a washed-out grayscale composition that gives the shoe an almost spectral clarity. Both manage to feel futuristic without shouting, modern without trying too hard.

The timing isn’t incidental. Though low-key in its delivery, this drop arrives as a quiet nod to the Instapump Fury’s 30th anniversary, a milestone that might’ve passed without fanfare if not for this collaboration. Priced at $200 USD, the sneakers will officially release through Reebok on March 31. Some retailers, including BSTN, have already launched limited sizes ahead of schedule.

For those who’ve followed the evolution of the Instapump or Saberi’s design language, this collaboration is less about reinvention and more about refinement. It’s a recalibration, one that speaks to the legacy of a sneaker that was never meant to fit in. With these two stark new colorways, the Instapump Fury once again feels like a step ahead of the curve, exactly where it started.