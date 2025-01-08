MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Miguel Cobos

MMSCENE Magazine connects with Miguel Cobos, to discuss his unique introduction to the modeling world, which began with a casting call through social media. Miguel reflects on his experiences working with renowned brands, balancing his fast-paced modeling career with his passion for photography, and his aspirations to launch a creative agency that nurtures new talent.

For this exclusive session, Miguel was styled by Jose Caraballo, with assistance from Raquel Gil. Captured through the lens of photographer Tania Mendoza, and with the expert lighting and support of Paulo Herrera, the shoot exudes a refined aesthetic. Hair and makeup were done by Noelia Pastor. Discover Miguel’s evolving journey in fashion and beyond, as he opens up about the challenges and triumphs of his multifaceted career in this stunning collaboration.

How did you first get into modeling?

My first contact with the world of modeling was thanks to a hair salon. They reached out to me on Instagram to be their image for an international competition. Honestly, for my first job of this kind, I felt super calm and comfortable, and that motivated me to keep going.

What has been the most surprising part of the industry for you so far?

Without a doubt, the part that has surprised me the most is the number of interesting people you can meet and learn from. In the time I’ve spent in the modeling world, I’ve had the opportunity to surround myself with people who have pushed me to grow both personally and creatively.

What’s been your favorite campaign or runway show to date, and what made it stand out for you?

The most special campaign for me has to be the first international one I did, which came about thanks to a scout who messaged me on Instagram for a campaign with the brand Olaf Hussein. Seeing my face in a store in Amsterdam for the first time was mind-blowing.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for a busy day of castings, photoshoots, or runway shows?

I’m very routine-driven in the days leading up to a photoshoot: I take a cold shower, fast, go to the gym to clear my mind and tune into myself, train while listening to the podcast I’m hooked on at the moment, and have my third coffee of the morning.

If you could collaborate with any designer, photographer, or brand, who would it be and why?

I’m definitely a huge fan of international fashion and could name countless people who inspire me and with whom it would be a dream to collaborate. However, I would love to support Spanish fashion and collaborate with Palomo. Being the first Spaniard to walk at NYFW, I have great admiration for him and his work. Since I’ve already worn his brand, it would be a dream to do something together, even walk in one of his shows.

How do you balance your professional life with your personal interests and passions?

It’s often hard for me to find a balance between my professional life and my personal interests and passions, but what helps me the most is staying very organized. That way, I always find moments throughout the week to focus on and enjoy the things that make me happy.

Social media is a big part of the modeling world today. How do you approach building your presence online while staying authentic?

Not losing my essence is something I always strive for. Over the years, I’ve come to understand that I’ll never please everyone, and that’s not something I aim for because I’d never be happy that way. So, I try to do things that I enjoy and always post what I feel like, without fear of criticism.

Are there any hobbies or creative pursuits outside of modeling that help you recharge or spark new ideas?

Sports and art are two things that help me stay connected with myself and the earth. Both hobbies allow me to escape all the noise around me and constantly discover things that help my creativity evolve.

What role do music, movies, and books play in your life? Do you have any favorites that inspire or resonate with you deeply?

Along with sports, music and movies are some of the most important things in my life; they’re indispensable to me. I wake up and go to bed listening to music, and part of my creative evolution comes from movies. I can’t watch a film without analyzing every little detail. I love studying the wardrobe choices, the audiovisual color palette, the soundtrack, and the sets. I’ve never been much of a reader, but in recent years, self-help books have played a big role in my life. As for my favorites, the film Jamón, Jamón is one of the most inspiring movies for me, especially because of Javier Bardem’s role, which my friend Edu always says reflects my personality.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone trying to juggle their creative passions and a career, what would it be?

To anyone trying to balance their creative passions with a career, I’d say one word: organization! Without it, it’s very hard to juggle everything and survive the week.

Talent: Miguel Cobos

Photographer: Tania Mendoza

Photo assistant and lights: Paulo Herrera

Stylist: Jose Caraballo

Stylist assistant: Raquel Gil

MUAH: Noelia Pastor