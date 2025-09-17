in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Ivo Pelle by Edward Tran for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Edward Tran teams up with model Ivo Pelle for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Ivo Pelle takes center stage in the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographed by Edward Tran under the sharp light of the Australian sun. The series carries an atmosphere shaped by vintage references and a golden tone that recalls summer memories, balancing nostalgia with present detail.

Tran’s imagery nods to the classic pages of black-and-white magazines while shifting into contemporary rhythm through texture and light. Represented by Kult Australia and RICHESMGMT, Ivo moves with subtle precision, allowing each frame to carry both ease and structure.

Photographer: Edward Tran
Model: Ivo Pelle at Kult Australia
MA: RICHESMGMT
Special thanks: Adrian Kalaiziovski, David Conway

