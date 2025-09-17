NYFW Day 3: The Men Defining Street Style

https://www.malemodelscene.net/models/armando-cabral/
Day three of New York Fashion Week delivered a powerful showcase of menswear, both on and off the runways, and MMSCENE’s exclusive street style feature brings the spotlight to the men shaping today’s fashion conversation. Captured by DSCENE’s New York contributor Didem Civginoglu, this street style edit celebrates the individuality, boldness, and evolving codes of men’s style outside the season’s most anticipated shows: ALTUZARRA, ANNA SUI, ECKHAUS LATTA, PRABAL GURUNG, and TODD SNYDER.
Kit Butler, one of the most in-demand models of his generation, embodied the new wave of masculine elegance, effortless yet intentional, blending athleticism with sartorial polish. Cole Mohr, a perennial favorite for his authenticity and rebellious streak, delivered a look that bridges streetwear and high fashion. Armando Cabral, designer and model, brought his signature minimalist approach, highlighting the power of subtle detail and refined craftsmanship.
Alex Badia, fashion director and influencer, was also among those defining the day’s menswear mood, offering a masterclass in layering and texture. Each of these men contributed to a street style moment that reflects the diversity and evolution of modern menswear, where individuality is celebrated, and boundaries are continually redefined.
This season’s street style is not only a reflection of what’s happening on the runways but a testament to the creative energy and innovation shaping men’s fashion in New York and beyond. As captured by Didem Civginoglu, these images stand as a visual diary of the week’s menswear moments, setting the tone for seasons to come.
