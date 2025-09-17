in Armando Cabral, Baptiste Giabiconi, Cole Mohr, Kit Butler, Men's Style, Menswear, New York Fashion Week

NYFW Day 3: The Men Defining Street Style

MMSCENE highlights NYFW Day 3 menswear street style with Marc Jacobs, Jordan Roth, Kit Butler, Cole Mohr, and more, photographed by Didem Civginoglu.

Kit Butler
Kit Butler at New York Fashion Week – photo ©Didem Civginoglu

https://www.malemodelscene.net/models/armando-cabral/

Day three of New York Fashion Week delivered a powerful showcase of menswear, both on and off the runways, and MMSCENE’s exclusive street style feature brings the spotlight to the men shaping today’s fashion conversation. Captured by DSCENE’s New York contributor Didem Civginoglu, this street style edit celebrates the individuality, boldness, and evolving codes of men’s style outside the season’s most anticipated shows: ALTUZARRA, ANNA SUI, ECKHAUS LATTA, PRABAL GURUNG, and TODD SNYDER.

The energy outside these shows was palpable, with a lineup of industry leaders, creative visionaries, and fashion’s new icons. Marc Jacobs, a designer whose influence continues to define the direction of contemporary menswear, was seen blending signature irreverence with classic tailoring. Baptiste Giabiconi, with his model-off-duty ease, and Marc Forne, model and style icon Richard Biedul whose understated European sensibility always stands out, added further dimension to the day’s visual narrative.
 
photo ©Didem Civginoglu

Kit Butler, one of the most in-demand models of his generation, embodied the new wave of masculine elegance, effortless yet intentional, blending athleticism with sartorial polish. Cole Mohr, a perennial favorite for his authenticity and rebellious streak, delivered a look that bridges streetwear and high fashion. Armando Cabral, designer and model, brought his signature minimalist approach, highlighting the power of subtle detail and refined craftsmanship.

Alex Badia, fashion director and influencer, was also among those defining the day’s menswear mood, offering a masterclass in layering and texture. Each of these men contributed to a street style moment that reflects the diversity and evolution of modern menswear, where individuality is celebrated, and boundaries are continually redefined.

Baptiste Giabiconi in New York at the fashion week – photo ©Didem Civginoglu
Cole Mohr – photo ©Didem Civginoglu
Didem Civginoglu’s lens captures not just the garments, but the personalities and confidence that animate them. The candid moments outside the venues reveal how today’s leading men interpret trends, mix influences, and make bold statements through personal style. Whether in sharply tailored suits, relaxed silhouettes, or unexpected accessories, the men of NYFW Day 3 prove that menswear is more dynamic and expressive than ever.

Discover more of our favourites in our gallery: 

This season’s street style is not only a reflection of what’s happening on the runways but a testament to the creative energy and innovation shaping men’s fashion in New York and beyond. As captured by Didem Civginoglu, these images stand as a visual diary of the week’s menswear moments, setting the tone for seasons to come.

For more of Didem’s photography follow her on Instagram @spongedid.

Full day 3 NYFW Street Style is now on DSCENE

Trending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Zarko Davinic

Olai Huth in Rain or Shine MMSCENE Exclusive

Ivo Pelle by Edward Tran for MMSCENE Exclusive