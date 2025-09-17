NYFW Day 3: The Men Defining Street Style

https://www.malemodelscene.net/models/armando-cabral/

Day three of New York Fashion Week delivered a powerful showcase of menswear, both on and off the runways, and MMSCENE’s exclusive street style feature brings the spotlight to the men shaping today’s fashion conversation. Captured by DSCENE’s New York contributor Didem Civginoglu, this street style edit celebrates the individuality, boldness, and evolving codes of men’s style outside the season’s most anticipated shows: ALTUZARRA, ANNA SUI, ECKHAUS LATTA, PRABAL GURUNG, and TODD SNYDER.

The energy outside these shows was palpable, with a lineup of industry leaders, creative visionaries, and fashion’s new icons. Marc Jacobs, a designer whose influence continues to define the direction of contemporary menswear, was seen blending signature irreverence with classic tailoring. Baptiste Giabicon i, with his model-off-duty ease, and Marc Forne, model and style icon Richard Biedul whose understated European sensibility always stands out, added further dimension to the day’s visual narrative.

Kit Butler, one of the most in-demand models of his generation, embodied the new wave of masculine elegance, effortless yet intentional, blending athleticism with sartorial polish. Cole Mohr, a perennial favorite for his authenticity and rebellious streak, delivered a look that bridges streetwear and high fashion. Armando Cabral, designer and model, brought his signature minimalist approach, highlighting the power of subtle detail and refined craftsmanship.

Alex Badia, fashion director and influencer, was also among those defining the day’s menswear mood, offering a masterclass in layering and texture. Each of these men contributed to a street style moment that reflects the diversity and evolution of modern menswear, where individuality is celebrated, and boundaries are continually redefined.

Didem Civginoglu’s lens captures not just the garments, but the personalities and confidence that animate them. The candid moments outside the venues reveal how today’s leading men interpret trends, mix influences, and make bold statements through personal style. Whether in sharply tailored suits, relaxed silhouettes, or unexpected accessories, the men of NYFW Day 3 prove that menswear is more dynamic and expressive than ever.

