Kith 101 Spring 2026 Collection Arrives March 20

Kith shapes its 101 Spring 2026 collection through a direct approach to wardrobe building, focusing on staple silhouettes designed for everyday use. The lineup draws from the Kith Palette, introducing tones such as Hallow, Haze, Dusty Mauve, and Torpedo across the range. These hues connect each piece and establish a consistent visual direction across the collection.

Material selection defines the structure of the release. Kith works with premium cotton across several weights, alongside brushed fleece and terry constructions that vary in density. Fabrics include 445 GSM brushed fleece, soft brushed terry, and 470 GSM brushed terry, each applied to specific silhouettes to shape their feel and function. This approach allows each garment to serve a clear role within the broader lineup.

The collection brings back a series of established silhouettes while extending the range with additional styles. The Nelson Rugby appears alongside the Williams III Hoodie and Williams I Sweatpant, forming a core group of pieces built in cotton. Kith expands the offering with the Graham Short, Elmhurst Sweatpant, and Bryson Cargo, each produced in the heavier fleece and terry fabrications. These garments maintain a consistent structure while offering variation through material and cut.

Kith introduces further updates through fit adjustments and essential items. The Rhodes Crewneck arrives with a wider body and full-length hem, shifting the proportions of a standard crewneck shape. Undershirts appear in three-pack sets offered in dark and light options, reinforcing the collection’s focus on daily wear. The tee selection includes the Jansen Tee, Sueded Jersey Bishop Tee, and Leonard Pocket Tee, each available in different weights to accommodate varied use.

Alongside the apparel, Kith presents a footwear collaboration with New Balance. The Made in UK 991v1 and 991v2 silhouettes release in Vetiver and Moonrock, designed to align with the tones of the collection. The release includes both men’s and women’s sizing and launched globally on March 16.

Kith schedules the global release of the 101 Spring 2026 collection for Friday, March 20. The collection will be available in stores, online, and through the Kith App.