Vivienne Westwood FW26 Campaign Explores Italian Grandeur

Vivienne Westwood sets its Fall Winter 2026 campaign inside the Belloni showroom in Barlassina, located between Milan and Como. Andreas Kronthaler selected the family-run Italian furniture company after visiting its headquarters, connecting the campaign with his current life in Milan and his growing relationship with Italy. Belloni has produced cabinets and furniture for more than 150 years, giving the images a setting filled with decorative detail and history.

Long-time collaborator Juergen Teller photographed the campaign with creative partner Dovile Drizyte. The team worked through temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius, creating a series that remains visually controlled and focused on the collection. Teller uses the showroom without softening its decorative excess, allowing the furniture, textiles and architectural effects to remain fully present within each frame.

Rococo revival giltwood pieces, Art Deco cabinetry, gold damask and trompe-l’œil wallpaper define the rooms. Neoclassical seating and richly upholstered surfaces add further density, turning the showroom into a sequence of formal salons and studies. The interiors provide a highly theatrical environment for the collection while keeping each portrait direct.

The menswear focuses on dark tailoring, felted suits, structured Harris Tweed coats and layered pieces with fringed or raw edges. Unfinished details disrupt the formality of the silhouettes, while vivid colour interrupts the darker palette. The styling builds tension through proportion, texture and exposed construction, preserving the house’s punk attitude within a highly decorated Italian setting.

Teller photographs agency models, street-cast faces, friends of the house and Kronthaler himself. This varied casting gives the campaign an immediate quality and prevents the formal rooms from controlling the mood.

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Belloni’s ornate furniture and the collection’s rougher construction create a direct visual exchange throughout the campaign. The clothes hold their place among gilded wood, patterned walls and dense upholstery through strong silhouettes and material contrast.