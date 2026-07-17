Alexander Skarsgård Stars in New Campaign for Valentino Beauty

Valentino Beauty introduces Vendetta through a new campaign starring Alexander Skarsgård and Dakota Johnson as lovers on the run. Inez and Vinoodh photograph the pair inside an intimate, cinematic story centered on connection, desire and escape. The house describes their relationship as an “us-against-the-world” romance.

The campaign gives the actor a role that relies on chemistry, physical presence and emotional tension. Skarsgård appears as one half of a couple who turn away from everything around them and choose a shared path. His scenes with Johnson establish the romantic force behind Vendetta and introduce the duo through a narrative of closeness and risk.

Valentino Beauty recently named Skarsgård its new ambassador, bringing him into the brand as it opens this fragrance chapter. The actor says Valentino’s focus on individuality, emotion and connection made the partnership compelling. He also expressed his excitement about joining the Valentino Beauty family.

The appointment adds a new role to a career that has taken Skarsgård from a vampire and a Viking to a tech billionaire. In Vendetta, he leaves those transformations behind and presents a more exposed character whose identity develops through attraction and loyalty.

Vendetta marks Valentino Beauty’s first prestige fragrance launch in six years. The name reaches back to the original Vendetta scent, which Valentino Garavani introduced in 1991.

Discover More About Fragrance on Beauty SCENE

Marie Salamagne composed Vendetta Uomo with a spice-led structure. Peruvian ginger opens the scent before a cinnamon liquor accord leads into pure patchouli essence. Salamagne preserved the material’s raw woody character and amplified its depth, aiming for a fragrance with a close connection to the skin. A graphic V motif shapes the bottles, and pleated caps recall the folds of Valentino couture.