Theo James Leads Church’s Fall Winter 2026 Story

Church’s returns with Theo James for Fall Winter 2026, placing the British actor inside the motorsport setting of the Goodwood Racing Circuit in West Sussex. Samuel Bradley photographs the campaign under the creative direction of David James, reuniting the team for another seasonal chapter.

The campaign follows James through a day of trackside activities, with each scene introducing a different design from the Church’s collection. Vintage cars, the pit lane and the starting grid give the story its setting, while understated humor keeps the formal footwear connected to a relaxed way of dressing.

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James first appears in the pit lane wearing the Sidley boot, crafted in soft grain tan leather. Its polished finish and practical construction fit naturally within the racing environment. He later changes into the Sidbury suede Derby to push start a vintage Aston Martin, bringing a playful note to the otherwise refined scene.

The new Skipton Oxford appears during an unplanned picnic beside the track. Church’s places the traditional shoe in an informal setting, showing how the design can work beyond conventional formal occasions. James then steps onto the starting grid in the Stanhope Chelsea boot, where a brief refreshment break adds another unexpected moment to the campaign.

The Farsley penny loafer accompanies James as he walks across the circuit between races. During this part of the day, he encounters Betty, a Great Dane who joins him around the grounds. Her appearance brings another touch of English humor to the combination of tailored clothing, classic footwear and vintage racing references.

James eventually reaches the podium, where champagne marks the close of the day. The final scene completes a campaign that presents Church’s English shoemaking through a more casual interpretation of contemporary tailoring.

The Fall Winter 2026 collection also introduces New Formal, a group designed around a smart and adaptable wardrobe. Church’s approaches formal footwear without rigid dress codes, allowing familiar styles to work across a wider range of situations. The selection includes Oxfords, Derbies, Chelsea boots and penny loafers.

Relaxed silhouettes, soft finishes and distinctive surfaces define the group. These elements allow each shoe to retain its individual character while working with tailored looks and everyday clothing. The Sidley, Sidbury, Skipton, Stanhope and Farsley reinterpret established English footwear categories for the needs of current wardrobes. Church’s presents formal shoes as versatile parts of daily dressing. James wears each design in a separate trackside scene, from the pit lane and picnic area to the starting grid and podium.