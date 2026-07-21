Balenciaga Creates Paris Stage Looks for Jung Kook of BTS

Balenciaga designed a series of custom looks for Jung Kook of BTS during two ARIRANG World Tour concerts at Stade de France outside Paris. The singer debuted the pieces on July 17 and 18, 2026, before record crowds of 92,000 people each night.

The house created every outfit for this section of the international sold-out tour supporting ARIRANG, the fifth BTS studio album. Pierpaolo Piccioli developed the looks from designs and key elements in the Balenciaga Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 collections. Each outfit corresponded with one of the tour’s three themed acts and reflected Jung Kook’s distinctive style.

For Act One, Jung Kook entered the stage in a full black leather ensemble. Multi-belted pants established the base, while buckled moto gloves and a high-collared jacket completed the look. Metal Le City studs covered the jacket and referenced a Balenciaga detail that first appeared on the classic Le City bag. The hardware gave the opening outfit a direct link to one of the house’s established accessories.

Act Two shifted toward oversized forms associated with Balenciaga’s long use of sculptural volume. Jung Kook wore a different custom outfit on each concert date, allowing the second section of the show to carry two separate interpretations of the same approach.

On July 17, he appeared in a denim jacket covered with Le City studs and finished with a patchwork logo. He layered the jacket over a tie-dye logo T-shirt and paired it with baggy jeans. The outfit carried the metal hardware from the opening act into a looser denim combination.

The following night, Jung Kook returned to black leather. Opera gloves, XXL pants and a boxy hooded top created the outfit’s exaggerated proportions. The short-sleeve top featured an embroidered Balenciaga logo and the number 10, which referenced the house’s historic Paris address on Avenue George V.

Jung Kook wore several Balenciaga accessories across both performances. Venom Boots and Boomerang Cat Sunglasses appeared throughout the shows, together with Balenciaga jewelry. The selection included the BB Icon Necklace and the DIY Pin Necklace, extending the house’s visual presence through footwear, eyewear and necklaces.

For the final act, Balenciaga worked with official BTS ARIRANG World Tour merchandise. The house distressed and washed the pieces, then added layered graphics connected to the album, tour and performer. Jung Kook wore a hoodie during the first France show and a T-shirt during the second.

The graphics combined Balenciaga logos with Jung Kook’s name and initials, the ARIRANG album title, the European cities on the tour schedule and the year 26. Heavy metal, calligraphic, stencil and varsity typography gave the merchandise several visual registers.

Balenciaga developed the surfaces through overdyeing, screen printing and appliqué. These techniques transformed standard tour merchandise into stage pieces that matched the custom wardrobe created for the earlier acts.