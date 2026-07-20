in Advertising Campaigns, Dior Men's, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2026.27, Menswear

Dior Taps Josh O’Connor and LaKeith Stanfield for Winter 2026 Campaign

David Sims photographs the two actors during a dreamlike day in the French countryside.

Dior Josh O’Connor LaKeith Stanfield Winter 2026
Photography by David Sims

Dior brings Josh O’Connor and LaKeith Stanfield together for its Men Winter 2026.27 campaign, placing two distinctive screen performers within a dream-like day in the French countryside. David Sims photographs and directs the project, and Jonathan Anderson leads the collection’s design. A violin and delphiniums shape the setting alongside knits, sequins, médaillons and checks.

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O’Connor brings a career shaped by intimate drama, period work and character-led cinema. He gained wider recognition through his portrayal of Prince Charles in “The Crown,” which earned him the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His film credits include “God’s Own Country,” “La Chimera” and “Challengers.”

Stanfield brings an unpredictable screen presence shaped by projects such as “Atlanta,” “Get Out,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Knives Out” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The Academy nominated him for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Bill O’Neal in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Dior Josh O’Connor LaKeith Stanfield Winter 2026
Photography by David Sims
Photography by David Sims

The pairing gives Dior two actors with separate rhythms and a shared ability to hold attention through restraint. O’Connor brings an inward quality to the images. Stanfield introduces a less predictable energy. Sims allows those differences to register without assigning either actor a fixed role.

Photography by David Sims

Dior also uses the campaign to foreground the collection’s materials and accessories. Donegal tweed appears across lace-up boots, a trucker sweater and a yellow single-breasted jacket. Stonewashed denim, a médaillon pendant, a matching belt and the Dior Jett backpack add further points of focus.

Dior Josh O’Connor LaKeith Stanfield Winter 2026
Photography by David Sims

Benjamin Bruno styles the campaign, Guido Palau handles hair, and Angloma and Yadim lead makeup. Ama Quashie completes the manicure, and Poppy Bartlett designs the set. Their work supports Sims’s quiet visual approach and Anderson’s treatment of menswear.

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Written by Jana Kostic

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