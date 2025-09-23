Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik for MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Jacek Szopik captures Mikkel Matthiesen for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Photographer Jacek Szopik captures and styles Mikkel Matthiesen at Le Management for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Szopik frames the story with a sharp focus on intimacy and presence, drawing out Mikkel’s natural charisma through clean lines and quiet poise.

The latest exclusive spotlights Mikkel, in a stripped-back series that emphasizes clarity and ease. Szopik frames Mikkel in minimal looks that underline his natural presence, allowing a sense of quiet confidence to come through. The imagery captures strength and subtlety, presenting the model with clarity and composure. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Mikkel Matthiesen:

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik

Model: Mikkel Matthiesen at Le Management
Photography and styling: Jacek Szopik

Written by Jana Kostic

