Mikkel Matthiesen by Jacek Szopik for MMSCENE Exclusive

The latest exclusive spotlights Mikkel, in a stripped-back series that emphasizes clarity and ease. Szopik frames Mikkel in minimal looks that underline his natural presence, allowing a sense of quiet confidence to come through. The imagery captures strength and subtlety, presenting the model with clarity and composure. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Mikkel Matthiesen:

Model: Mikkel Matthiesen at Le Management

Photography and styling: Jacek Szopik