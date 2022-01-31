PFW: AIREI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Los Angeles based brand AIREI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection on January 22nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The Plight collection will launch as part of Dover Street Market Paris – Comme des Garcons’ umbrella organization created to nurture and support creative talent. Designer Drew Curry continues to use threads as the centerpiece of the collections. AIREI is adding a level of customer involvement to some of the garments in this collection – when they are purchased, the wearer will have to cut the openings of the pieces that were hand stitched together in order to wear the garment.

Plight embodies the challenge and struggle of design and beauty in life. Rejecting conformity, Plight highlights a unique experience with protection and limitation in each piece. Glory is in the struggle and pushing through limits, even in plight. – from Airei