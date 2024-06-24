Kolor’s Spring/Summer 2025

The art of layering was a key feature of Abe’s collection, achieved without creating unnecessary bulk. His patternmaking skills were evident as he seamlessly combined different pieces, resulting in cohesive and effortless looks that still appeared meticulously constructed.

Abe’s approach to decoration was refreshingly unique. Instead of traditional embellishments, he incorporated elements from staple items in unexpected ways. A short-sleeve shirt was reimagined as a front panel on a looser version, jacket sleeves took on a blouse-like flow, wader overalls were transformed into an asymmetric jumpsuit, and the quarter-lining of a jacket became a striking back detail. These innovative touches added complexity and intrigue to the garments.

The setting of the show, the serene courtyard of the prestigious Lycée Henri-IV, perfectly captured the youthful and lighthearted spirit of the collection. The models’ leisurely strolls around this historic location highlighted the collection’s blend of modern design and timeless appeal, evoking a sense of nostalgia for carefree days.

Junichi Abe’s spring Kolor collection masterfully combined simplicity with strength. Drawing inspiration from uniforms, selecting breathable materials, and reimagining staple elements, Abe created a collection that was both functional and striking. His innovative designs continue to push the boundaries of contemporary fashion, offering fresh and memorable looks for the modern wardrobe.

