Kolor’s Spring/Summer 2025

Junichi Abe has been pursuing the concept of “very simple but very strong looks,” as he articulated backstage before the spring Kolor show. This direction was heavily influenced by uniforms, which Abe sees as the epitome of functional and memorable design. He also drew inspiration from sports uniforms and security gear, adding a vibrant touch to the collection with colors like dark teals, yellow, and purple, alongside more muted tones of beige, khaki, and olive green.
For the warmer months, Abe selected lightweight fabrics that move gracefully. He expertly crafted cottons, nylons, and summer-weight wools into parachute skirts, tailored slacks, spacious windbreakers, and boxy blousons. These choices ensured that the garments were not only stylish but also practical and comfortable for spring and summer wear.