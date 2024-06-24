The Spring Summer 2025 Collection by Mihara Yasuhiro goes into the superficiality of modern personas and the erosion of private identities. In a world where surface-level interactions have become the norm, this collection seeks to unveil the depthless nature of contemporary human expressions. The increasingly blurred line between public and private personas has led to a collective loss of individuality. Reflecting on the irony of this transformation, the collection projects the pretense of these one-dimensional personas into its designs.

At the heart of the collection are the MA-1 and denim jackets, composed entirely of front panels to symbolize the superficiality and lack of depth in contemporary expressions. These pieces embody the collection’s ironic pretense, revealing the facades people present to the world while concealing their true selves. The design intentionally mirrors the era’s breakdown of preconceived notions about identity, where the distinction between front and back has lost its relevance, further emphasizing the collection’s focus on superficiality.

The shirts and blousons in the collection are designed to appear the same from either side, symbolizing the transient and shallow nature of modern personas. The ongoing collaboration with TALKING ABOUT THE ABSTRUCTION (TATA) since the 2024 Spring Summer Collection enhances this theme, using transfer prints that evoke the image of masks stuck to bare faces, illustrating the paradox of superficiality and hidden depths.

Complementing the collection’s statement are the new “SCOTT” and “LARRY” sneaker models, distinguished by their distorted and deformed soles. These sneakers highlight Mihara Yasuhiro’s symbolic presence, emphasizing the collection’s focus on deconstructing and reinterpreting traditional forms. The distorted soles aim to reflect the distorted reality of modern personas.

The narrative accompanying the collection vividly captures the disorienting experience of losing one’s sense of self. The recollection of waking up with no memory of the night before, with only a half-eaten apple as a clue, underscores the themes of the collection. This inability to remember and the detachment from one’s own persona reflect the paradox of superficiality and hidden depths that are seldom explored. The repeated admonition to “not look” underscores the fear of confronting one’s true self, mirroring society’s tendency to avoid deeper self-examination. Take a closer look at the Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 25 Collection in the Gallery below: