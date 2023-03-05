Margaret Howell Menswear Fall Winter 2023 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Margaret Howell is one of the most iconic British fashion designers, mixing her flare for sartorial with the quintessential British elegance. However, the designer and her team have this time replaced their London headquarters for the Paris, presenting the latest collection during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

This just as any collections has a strong non-binary sentiment throughout, while the collection feature men’s and women’s looks the designer and her team are for years now in their lines creating a truly unisex wardrobe.

‘I find the toughness of MHL. and the refinement of the Margaret Howell label works well together as a combination when styling outfits.’ – shared the designer Margaret Howell

When it comes to oversized Howell and her team shape it into timeless pieces, and perhaps Fall Winter is always their season to thrive. Thanks to the immaculate selection of materials and the designer’s continuous work with some of the best weaver in Britain the collection embodies where craftsmanship in menswear ready-to-wear needs to stand.

Discover all the looks from Margaret Howell Menswear collection in a lookbook beautifully photographed by Mark Kean with styling from Beat Bolliger:

