PFW: ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand ANN DEMEULEMEESTER unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that captures the brand’s heritage through the eyes of the brand’s new creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin, on March 4th, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection is Ludovic’s love letter to designer Ann Demeulemeester, he created thirty six looks, both menswear and womenswear, each one a heartfelt sentence. With the collection, Ludovic pays homage to the brand’s legacy, while maintaining his distinctive sense of self.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS

“Sensuality, silhouette, ambiguity, wildness pace the sentences Ludovic de Saint Sernin is writing. The collection spans the space that goes from surrender to rejection. An equestrian hint provides a frame and a frisson; saddlery details are interspersed among tailoring and flou. Nails become rings, heels are spiky, knits are fashioned into liquid shapes. The chromatic spectrum expands from the familiar black to faux blacks such as burgundy and aubergine. Confidence and discipline are touched with halos of abandon: a tension released in a taut, liquid line.” – from Ann Demeulemeester