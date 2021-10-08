Discover NANUSHKA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Budapest-based fashion brand NANUSHKA presented their Spring Summer 2022 Collection entitled Harmónia, that explores the creative potential of balance. This season, creative director Sandra Sandor, was inspired by her upbringing in Budapest – a city built on the discourse between east and west – continuing Nanushka’s long-standing play with juxtaposition and celebrating harmony.

For Spring/Summer 2022, we’re searching for balance. Built around surprising opposites, reimagined fabric techniques and contrasting elements of shape and form, Harmónia unifies diverse themes and achieves a sense of calm, manifested through sensuality, tactility and, ultimately, practicality. Each of the collection’s looks may seemingly be made up of a series of disparate ideas, but together form a unified and wearable proposition.

– Sandra Sandor

Crafty merrow stitching distinguishes signature vegan leather separates. Tubular tie details are used to create draping on slip satin silhouettes. Cut-out shapes, intricate embroidery and upcycled organic cotton patchwork are inspired by traditional Hungarian tablecloths, reworked with refined modernity. Accessories strengthen the balance of energy for Spring/Summer 2022, creating elevated focal points that are styled into multiple looks. Eggshell and khaki origami-inspired folding box bags in Vegan leather with crochet seam detailing, slouchy sustainable suede hobo bags and hand-crocheted basket bags made from reclaimed off-cuts elaborate on conscious creativity. – from Nanushka.