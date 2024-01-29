The Undercover FW 24/25 Men’s Collection

The Undercover 2024-25 Fall Winter Men’s Collection, titled “WONDERFUL AND STRANGE,” is a tribute to the iconic TV show “Twin Peaks.” Crafted by the designer Jun Takahashi, this collection fuses various techniques into both everyday and formal attire. Even seemingly casual pieces within the collection are elevated with embroidery and intricate detailing. Each design in the collection draws inspiration from the enigmatic world of “Twin Peaks,” embracing the show’s distinctive and thought-provoking aesthetic. In addition to its FW24, the brand has unveiled an exciting array of collaborations, featuring a hat designed in collaboration with Kijima Takayuki, as well as a lineup of footwear partnerships with renowned brands like Guidi, VANS, and George Cox.

