adidas and C.P. Company Reunite for Exclusive Anniversary Drop

adidas SPZL and C.P. Company are back with another collaboration, this time celebrating C.P. Company’s 10th anniversary. Following the massive success of their first partnership in 2021, this latest release takes things to a new level with an expanded collection featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories. Together, the brands have crafted a collection that pays tribute to their shared history and distinctive aesthetics, while pushing the boundaries of contemporary streetwear.

The footwear collection is a standout, offering six distinct adidas SPZL styles reinterpreted through the C.P. Company lens. The CP Wimberly SPZL leads the lineup, inspired by a rare 1980s version of the adidas Universal. Available in two iterations—one in leather and another in full suede—this silhouette combines retro inspiration with modern, premium materials. Another standout is the CP Helvellyn SPZL, a winter-ready boot inspired by the adidas Nepal, featuring rugged materials like suede, mesh, and D-rings to create a durable yet stylish look.

Returning favorites also make an appearance. The CP Manchester SPZL, one of adidas SPZL’s most coveted silhouettes, has been given a fresh update with high-quality materials and signature C.P. Company details. The CP Italia SPZL, meanwhile, comes in a striking Royal Blue and White colorway, paying homage to the original Italia CP SPZL trainer from their previous collaboration.

The apparel collection takes a playful approach, reimagining classic pieces from both brands. The standout graphic elements—such as the C.P. Company sailor graphic integrated with adidas SPZL—bring a nostalgic yet fresh feel to the clothing line. From sweatshirts to pocket tees and knitwear, each piece feels like a genuine blend of both brands’ styles. The apparel also includes a refined version of the classic Settend 2 tracksuit, crafted in fine needle cord for an elevated touch.

Outerwear is also a major highlight of this release. The CP SPZL Puffer Jacket and Flying Jacket showcase the best of Italian craftsmanship and C.P. Company’s signature design elements, including the iconic lens on the wrist. The Flying Jacket draws inspiration from classic aviation styles, adding a vintage twist to a modern silhouette, while both pieces feature detachable branding options for a customizable look.

Finally, rounding out the collection are accessories, including a side bag, two caps, and gloves—perfect complements to the apparel and footwear. To mark the launch, adidas SPZL and C.P. Company have assembled a star-studded campaign featuring familiar faces like Ashley Walters, Stephen Graham, Goldie, Robert Brooks, and Toby Mclellan. Directed by &SON and shot by Kevin Cummins, the campaign celebrates friendship and shared experiences.

The collection drops in limited quantities on November 12th.

