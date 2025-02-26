Lewis Hamilton Becomes the Newest Ambassador for Lululemon

Lululemon has brought Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton on board as its newest Ambassador, strengthening its connection to elite athletes and global changemakers. The collaboration extends beyond performance apparel, incorporating Hamilton’s insights into product development while supporting his advocacy work.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, holds the record for the most Grand Prix wins, podium finishes, and pole positions. Off the track, he has made an impact in fashion and social activism, championing diversity in motorsport and using his platform to drive meaningful conversations. His partnership with Lululemon reflects a shared interest in innovation and community engagement.

“Lululemon product is such high quality, looks amazing, and ultimately delivers the performance I need it to,” said Hamilton. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that embraces a holistic approach to wellness. Together, we want to inspire our communities to be the best versions of themselves.”

As part of the collaboration, Hamilton will work alongside Lululemon’s Research and Innovation and Design and Development teams, providing input on future collections. His foundation, Mission 44, which focuses on expanding opportunities for young people through education and employment, will also team up with Lululemon’s Centre for Social Impact to introduce movement and mental health initiatives.

Nikki Neuburger, Chief Brand and Product Activation Officer at Lululemon, emphasized the significance of this partnership. “We’re thrilled to welcome Lewis to the Lululemon collective as our newest Ambassador. Lewis is a game-changer in every sense of the word. His relentless commitment to performance, wellbeing, and impact align completely with what we stand for at Lululemon. We’re excited to partner with Lewis to innovate, inspire, and create positive change together.”

Hamilton will be featured in Lululemon’s upcoming global campaign, “No Holding Back,” which explores the discipline and mindset required for success. The campaign will showcase the brand’s latest men’s training apparel, including the Metal Vent Tech collection. He joins a growing group of Lululemon Ambassadors, including Min Woo Lee, Max Homa, Frances Tiafoe, Leylah Fernandez, DK Metcalf, Jordan Clarkson, and Connor Bedard.