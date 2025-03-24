in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Sportswear, Videos

C.P. PALACE Reworks Iconic Pieces with Skate Energy

Sicily sets the tone as Palace reworks C.P. Company classics through fabric, proportion, and detail.

C.P. PALACE Reworks Iconic Pieces with Skate Energy
© C.P. Company x Palace

C.P. Company and Palace return with a fresh collaboration that reshapes functional fashion through a skate-centric filter. This latest installment in their ongoing partnership continues to explore the relationship between Italian technical design and British skate culture, with each label contributing its own language to a shared vision.

Palace dove into C.P. Company’s archive to rethink signature pieces, bringing its graphic-heavy approach and casual attitude to the label’s precision-built gear. The capsule leans into contrast, between weight and fluidity, between structure and ease, without overloading the result. Both brands operate with intention, creating a release that moves across categories while maintaining clarity.

© C.P. Company x Palace

The Goggle Jacket, one of C.P. Company’s most recognizable silhouettes, anchors the lineup. Palace adds its spin to the piece by updating it with an external CS II hood, pushing it toward a new shape without losing its core. Alongside the outerwear, the collaboration includes five-pocket denim made from dense 14 ¾ oz. fabric, heavy enough to hold its form, flexible enough for movement.

The capsule also includes a zip-up overshirt in 50 Fili Heavy, two graphic tees that channel Palace’s signature print identity, and a lightweight Sea Island cotton knit. These garments don’t compete for attention, they interact. C.P. Company brings its technical fabric knowledge, while Palace sharpens the mood with visual elements that reflect its roots in skate style.

C.P. PALACE Reworks Iconic Pieces with Skate Energy
© C.P. Company x Palace

Accessories complete the offering. While the main garments anchor the collection, the accessories carry texture and humor. They serve a purpose but also give the wearer an entry point into the collaboration’s energy. Nothing feels like filler, every piece holds its place.

To launch the project, C.P. Company and Palace released a short film directed by Michael J Foxe and Stuart Hammond. Shot entirely in Sicily, the video follows Palace skaters Lucien Clarke, Danny Brady, Juan Saavedra, and Alexandrino Da Silva through coastal roads, town squares, and sun-bleached corners.

© C.P. Company x Palace

The use of Sicily continues a pattern between the two brands. With every joint collection, they choose a new Italian location to frame the campaign. From northern cities to southern streets, each setting adds context. This year’s stop in Sicily adds heat, movement, and an offbeat charm that fits the capsule’s energy.

C.P. PALACE arrives on March 28 at 12pm CET. Shoppers can find the collection online at cpcompany.com and palaceskateboards.com, or at flagship stores in Milan, Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, and Seoul. For those in Paris, Dover Street Market will host an exclusive C.P. Palace pop-up from March 28 through March 30.

capsule collectioncollaborationscollectionsMenswearSPORTSWEAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up with Thai Stars for Spring 2025

Lee Junho Named Berluti Ambassador for 130th Anniversary