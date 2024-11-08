Jordan Brand Launches Tranquil Tatum 3 “Zen”

Jordan Brand teams up with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to unveil the Jordan Tatum 3 “Zen,” a sneaker designed to embody Tatum’s calm yet powerful presence on the court. Set to release on November 14th, the “Zen” edition reflects Tatum’s focus and composure during a strong season start for the Celtics. This sneaker brings a fresh aesthetic that blends fashion and performance, ideal for fans and athletes alike.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Zen” features a soothing colorway of Platinum Tint, Black, Particle Grey, Grey Fog, and Vapor Green, creating a tranquil yet striking visual effect. Inspired by elements of nature, the muted palette conveys a sense of serenity. The sneaker’s upper includes intricate cut-outs resembling rippling water, adding a dynamic and fluid feel that captures the essence of calmness in motion.

Crafted with premium materials for maximum performance, the “Zen” showcases a lightweight white nylon mesh base for optimal breathability. Black and grey suede overlays enhance the shoe’s structure while adding an element of refinement. The green rubber outsole adds a subtle contrast to the otherwise monochromatic design, grounding the sneaker with a hint of color that symbolizes growth and resilience.

The heel loop displays a triple-infinity logo, symbolizing limitless potential, while peace embroidery on the inner tongue emphasizes the power of composure both on and off the court. These symbolic touches highlight Tatum’s mindset and connection to the game.

Releasing at a price of $125 USD, the Jordan Tatum 3 “Zen” will be available through Nike and select retailers. With its focus on balance, this collaboration invites wearers to step into the mindset of Jayson Tatum—a blend of confidence, poise, and relentless pursuit of excellence.