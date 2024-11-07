Redefining Legacy: adidas x David Beckham Predator 24

adidas and David Beckham have introduced a fresh chapter for the iconic Predator with their limited-edition Predator 24 release. This latest design, the result of a two-year collaboration, stands out as the first Predator boot to carry the adidas Trefoil logo. Dressed in a crisp two-tone scheme, it pairs a predominantly white upper with vivid accents in adidas Originals’ signature blue, setting a new aesthetic for the brand’s heritage-inspired performance line.

The iconic Trefoil logo is central to the Predator 24’s design, appearing on the outsole, heel, and elastic strap. Unlike previous iterations, the familiar rubber accents on the tongue have been replaced by all-Fusionskin leather, adding a streamlined, premium feel. An embroidered Trefoil detail further enhances the tongue’s sophistication, making it clear that this boot is designed for the modern athlete with an appreciation for legacy.

Ready for its debut in professional settings, the Predator 24 will be worn by standout players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo De Paul, and Éder Militão. On November 8, Alessia Russo will showcase the boots in a high-profile league match, highlighting adidas’ ongoing support of both male and female athletes at the elite level.

Accompanying the launch, Beckham and adidas collaborated on a limited-edition apparel collection rooted in 1970s design. This Originals lineup channels vintage vibes, blending retro silhouettes with modern detailing. The collection offers essentials such as windbreakers, track pants, and tees, each crafted with fine materials, from sateen finishes to embossed logos, merging comfort and style effortlessly.

Key pieces include a windbreaker with an all-over Trefoil pattern, a fitted track top, and a relaxed jersey with overlapping crew neck design. Each item reflects adidas’ commitment to quality and attention to detail, capturing the spirit of the 1970s in updated, street-ready looks. Beckham expressed his excitement, saying, “This is a dream collaboration, bringing together adidas Originals with the Predator’s long history in the sport.”

The Predator 24 experience extends beyond the field to digital spaces as well. On November 14, the boots will be accessible in EA SPORTS FC 25, where players can use them across all game modes.

Available now at select adidas locations and online, the adidas x David Beckham Predator 24 and its accompanying apparel collection stand as a tribute to both performance and adidas’ design legacy.