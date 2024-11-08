adidas Sportswear has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with Moon Boot, combining the brand’s expertise in winter footwear with adidas’ innovative sportswear technology. The collection introduces a blend of après-ski style and streetwear, offering versatile head-to-toe looks designed for city adventures and winter sports alike.

This partnership marks Moon Boot’s first foray into apparel, featuring an array of vibrant pieces that celebrate both brands’ distinct identities. Debuted by French-Algerian content creator Lena Mahfouf and K-Pop group BABYMONSTER, the new capsule highlights comfort, style, and functionality. The range includes activewear, snow boots, and seasonal staples like parachute pants, cropped hoodies, and the standout adidas x Moon Boot Collegiate Jacket—a nostalgic nod to American varsity fashion, complete with playful graphics and ski-inspired details.

Footwear from the collection features high and low-top silhouettes enhanced with adidas’ BOOST cushioning, ensuring energy return and comfort with each step. Designed to handle winter conditions, the boots also incorporate water-repellent technology and adidas’ Torsion System for added stability.

Aimee Arana, adidas’ General Manager of Sportswear & Training, expressed excitement about the launch: “This collaboration blends sport performance with trending style, providing next-gen consumers with confidence and comfort for the colder season.” The collection, available from November 7, can be shopped worldwide on adidas’ website, the Moon Boot website, in stores, and through the adidas app.