MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Release New Capsule

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon continue their ongoing partnership, launching their first ready-to-wear collection, marking a new chapter in innovative design for Autumn-Winter 2024. Split into two categories—Gore-Tex and Seamless—the capsule fuses the DNA of both brands, blending MM6 Maison Margiela’s iconic minimalist aesthetic with Salomon’s advanced activewear technology.

The collection is designed with functionality and urban sophistication in mind, delivering a versatile wardrobe of simple yet dynamic shapes. MM6’s signature nude shade acts as a blank canvas for oversized pieces like formal pants and button-down shirts, punctuated by sharp injections of black and white. Fitted anatomic options include stretch seamless leggings and crew-neck tops, while outerwear such as a trench coat and zippered windbreaker, crafted from breathable, water-repellent Gore-Tex, provide a sleek layer of protection.

Among the standout footwear pieces is the reimagined Salomon ACS PRO 2 MM6 Maison Margiela running shoe. Offered in concrete gray with silver accents or in a bold matte black and glossy tar-black exoskeleton, these shoes embody a dark, industrial aesthetic. Meanwhile, the CROSS LOW MM6 Maison Margiela reinvents the Speedcross trail-running shoe with low proportions and a lug sole, appearing in eye-catching color combinations like bubblegum pink and red or a muted mix of almond, army green, and acid yellow.

The Trailblazer DAYPACK 20 MM6 Maison Margiela reinterprets Salomon’s classic daypack, featuring multiple pockets and innovative design details that merge functionality with urban edge. Available in black or mastic ripstop nylon, the backpack is perfect for those navigating city streets.

This all-gender capsule is designed to be mixed, matched, and layered, reflecting how activewear has become a staple in modern streetwear. MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon’s ready-to-wear collection redefines the boundaries between sports gear and urban fashion, offering a seamless blend of performance and style.

Launching on November 7th, the collection will be available on the MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon e-commerce sites, in their boutiques, and select multibrand stores.