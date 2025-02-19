Puma and Liberaiders reunite for a new collection that merges technical design with military-inspired details. Drawing from their shared interest in exploration, the collaboration introduces a reimagined GV Special alongside apparel and accessories suited for movement in both urban and outdoor settings. The collection reflects Liberaiders’ focus on functional streetwear, incorporating rugged materials and adaptable silhouettes.

SPORTSWEAR

The GV Special, originally crafted for the tennis court, takes on a new identity with this redesign. Reinforced with Cordura fabric, the upper is built for durability, while a protective mudguard enhances resilience in unpredictable conditions. The shoe is offered in two distinct colorways, balancing utilitarian performance with understated design.

Liberaiders’ expertise in military and outdoor references extends to the apparel, where layering and storage are central themes. A balaclava hoodie introduces contrast paneling and integrated pockets, designed for practicality without excess weight. A lightweight jacket and matching pants follow the same philosophy, featuring multiple cargo compartments for added versatility. Two t-shirts – one graphic-driven, the other logo-based – round out the selection, maintaining the balance between technical function and streetwear aesthetics.

Accessories reinforce the collection’s emphasis on movement. A rolltop backpack provides adaptable storage, while an exterior mesh pocket adds quick-access functionality. A structured bucket hat completes the lineup, bringing a tactical element to the headwear.

Presented through a campaign that captures a gradual transition from city life to the unknown, the collection aligns with the theme of exploration beyond defined destinations. Liberaiders frames this project around a mindset of discovery, where clothing serves as both a tool and an expression of personal movement.

The Puma x Liberaiders Spring Summer 2025 collection releases on February 22, 2025, through Puma’s official website, flagship locations, and select retailers worldwide. With a focus on durability and adaptability, the collection offers a new take on streetwear designed for those constantly in motion.