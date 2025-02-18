AMBUSH Unveils FW25 Homecoming Collection

AMBUSH revisits its roots while pushing forward, presenting a collection titled Homecoming that draws inspiration from Shibuya’s subcultural energy. The collection reworks archival elements with futuristic reinvention, capturing the brand’s evolution through bold tailoring, layered textures, and a raw, urban edge.

FALL WINTER 2025/26 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Silhouettes play with structure and volume, blending oversized outerwear with sleek, utility-driven cuts. Graphic prints, neon accents, and deconstructed tailoring reflect Tokyo’s underground aesthetic, while classic AMBUSH motifs resurface in new, unexpected forms. The interplay between heritage and modernity runs throughout, transforming past references into fresh, contemporary statements.

Accessories remain key to the brand’s identity, with chunky jewelry, sculptural hardware, and statement bags amplifying the collection’s attitude and rebellious edge. Footwear follows suit, merging streetwear sensibilities with high-fashion craftsmanship, from futuristic sneakers to bold, structured boots designed for dynamic movement.

This season, Homecoming serves as both a reflection and a reinvention. AMBUSH revisit its past, and remixes it, creating a collection that feels simultaneously familiar and forward-thinking. As always, the brand defies convention, proving that its legacy is not just in where it’s been, but where it’s headed next.

