MMSCENE GUIDE: Best adidas NMD Sneakers for Women in 2022

If your significant other or friend pays attention to details, this NMD_R1 is the right choice for her. The knit upper in pristine white is combined with pale grey adidas signature strips and pale pink adidas branding. In addition, NMD signature EVA plugs are colored in metallic teal adding them another pop of color. In terms of comfort, adidas NMD is surely one of the most comfortable shoes thanks to the full length Boost midsole.

Made for pastel colors lovers, adidas NMD_R1 Soft Vision provide a mix of sport shoe with an elegant touch where the pastel violet hues complement the silhouette’s clean lines. The upper is made from a breatheable mesh in soft vision purple color, while the rear EVA plug, adidas branding on the front plug and the woven toungue tag are finished in Raw Indigo colorway. Finishing the look is the full-length Boost midsole in white. The colorways make this shoe a perfect match for women who like to dress up yet still be comfortable while doing so.

Wmns NMD_R1 ‘Wonder White’

Our personal favorite, the NMD_R1 Wonder White is the shoe for everyday strolls, running errands and sport activities. An updated version of adidas’ acclaimed 80s runner provides all-day comfort while bringing the sleek and modern look. The colorway matches perfectly with every type, style and pattern, making them a true every day shoe. The midsole stands out in Cloud White colorway making the upper color pop even more. Shop women’s adidas NMD sneakers at GOAT and Flight Club.

Wmns NMD_R1 ‘Ash Pearl’

Instead of choosing the classic black monochromatic NMD’s, we decided for the Ash Pearl colorway. Designed by adidas’ Nic Galway, the NMD brings back elements from running shoes from the early 80s, like the adidas Micro Pacer and the Boston Super. The tonal look brings a single color scheme, with contrast only on the adidas branding. Also, if you follow the latest trends and newest releases, this one was dropped last year, so make sure you cop yours before they sell out.

Wmns NMD_R1 ‘White Silver Metallic’

Last, but not least, the all white option. If you are undecisive or you want to make sure your significant other or best friend has an essential piece in her collection, this is the right option. Who doesn’t have a pair of fresh white sneakers? Coming in White Silver Mettalic colorway, adidas NMD_R1 are made from textile upper with the signature Three Stripes logo and EVA plugs. Perfect for every day activities, training, hiking and chilling. The mixture of quality, comfort and classic colorway make them the best and the easiest choice. Discover additional women’s sneakers here.

