Discover Louis Vuitton LV DRIVER Pre-Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled their LV DRIVER Pre-Fall Winter 2022 moccasin collection created by the late designer Virgil Abloh. The driving moccasins are available in two versions, and are the perfect embodiment of the brand’s savoir-faire. The urban and contemporary collection brings comfort, with a a hint of Italian elegance.

“Two material combinations are offered. The first model boasts Monogram grained calfskin, creating a play on contrasts between the Maison’s traditional motif and the bright colour of the sole, which matches the LV branded lace tips (white, orange, green, Ébène or Éclipse). A second design is available in suede embossed with the Monogram, in either navy blue or mocha. On the rubber sole, traditional nubs have been transformed by pads. While based on the Monogram flowers, their design was also inspired by the unique harmony found in French gardens.” – From Louis Vuitton